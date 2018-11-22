Armenia appoints new representative to CSTO

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

David Virabyan has been recalled from his capacity as Armenia’s permanent and plenipotentiary representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), according to a decree by President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

Accordingly, based on the acting prime minister’s proposal and under the constitution, Viktor Biyagov has been appointed Armenia’s permanent and plenipotentiary representative to the CSTO, Armenian media reported.

Biyagov’s respective residence will be in Moscow.

