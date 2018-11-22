Armenia appoints new representative to CSTO

22 November 2018 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

David Virabyan has been recalled from his capacity as Armenia’s permanent and plenipotentiary representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), according to a decree by President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

Accordingly, based on the acting prime minister’s proposal and under the constitution, Viktor Biyagov has been appointed Armenia’s permanent and plenipotentiary representative to the CSTO, Armenian media reported.

Biyagov’s respective residence will be in Moscow.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian bank, working with Karabakh separatists, rapidly losing partners, clients
Economy news 17:53
Armenia must withdraw from occupied Azerbaijani lands - Turkish presidential administration
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:35
Ukrainian expert: Armenian authorities intend to rob ordinary citizens
Armenia 16:02
Zakharova: Russia hails possible meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in Milan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:22
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:32
Acting PM's statement confirms Armenia’s disinterest in Karabakh conflict settlement
Commentary 21 November 20:50
Latest
Japan hopes to develop tourism relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 19:55
Iranian provinces to benefit from Qazvin-Rasht-Astara railway - MP
Economy news 19:44
Iran discloses volume of exported industrial products
Economy news 19:22
Launch date of airport in Turkey's northeast revealed
Economy news 18:58
Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian armies holding Eternity 2018 drills
Politics 18:48
Azerbaijan exposes int’l terrorism financing network (PHOTO)
Politics 18:26
Big Azerbaijani-financed project in Montenegro to be commissioned in 2019
Economy news 18:20
Which city produces nearly 90% of Kazakh tea?
Economy news 18:03
Russian bank, working with Karabakh separatists, rapidly losing partners, clients
Economy news 17:53