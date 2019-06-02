Canada may ratify new NAFTA deal by summer - Minister

2 June 2019 08:07 (UTC+04:00)

Canada may ratify the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which will replace the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), sometime during the summer, Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The bill was introduced in the Canadian parliament's lower house on Wednesday. After introducing the bill, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on the parliament to support the passage of the draft legislature.

"We can’t predict how the ratification will go forward, we certainly hope that all of the parties in the House of Commons will support this deal…. It doesn’t exclude the possibility of something happening during the summer," Garneau told Canada's CTV broadcaster.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador asked his county's lawmakers on Thursday to hold a special session to approve the agreement. That same day, US President Donald Trump also said he planned to file the necessary paperwork that would allow him to send the new trade deal to Congress after 30 days.

