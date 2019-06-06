Two Canadian aid workers kidnapped at Ghana golf club

Two Canadian women working for an aid agency were kidnapped at a golf club in Ghana’s second city of Kumasi this week, police said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The women, aged 19 and 20, had been volunteering for the charity Youth Challenge International, according to a police statement. It did not name them or say precisely when they were taken from the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi.

Canada’s foreign ministry said it had informed the women’s families and was working with local authorities.

Kidnappings are common across West Africa and are often carried out for ransom.

