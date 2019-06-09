Mexican president says he offered friendly relations with Trump in call

9 June 2019 06:11 (UTC+04:00)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump, offering him friendly ties and a commitment to dialogue, a day after a deal was reached that avoided tariffs on Mexican goods threatened by the U.S. leader, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Lopez Obrador was set to speak later on Saturday at a rally in the border city of Tijuana, just south of the U.S. city of San Diego.

“I told (Trump) that in Tijuana I will not raise a closed first, but an open and frank hand,” the Mexican president said in a post on Twitter.

