Uber picks Melbourne as test site for flying taxi service

12 June 2019 08:48 (UTC+04:00)

Uber Technologies said it will use Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, as the first international test site for the group’s planned flying taxi service, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The U.S. ride sharing firm had previously chosen Dubai as the first test site outside the United States for its UberAIR service but reopened its request for proposals last month after launch delays in the Middle Eastern city.

Uber said on Tuesday it will begin test flights of the pilotless aircraft in Melbourne and U.S. cities Dallas and Los Angles in 2020 before commercial operations begin in 2023.

“Australian governments have adopted a forward-looking approach to ridesharing and future transport technology,” Susan Anderson, Regional General Manager for Uber in Australia, New Zealand and North Asia, said in an emailed statement.

“This, coupled with Melbourne’s unique demographic and geospatial factors, and culture of innovation and technology, makes Melbourne the perfect third launch city for UberAir.”

The test flights will transport passengers from one of seven Westfield shopping centers in Melbourne to the city’s main international airport. The 19km journey from the central business district to the airport is expected to take 10 minutes by air, compared with the 25 minutes it usually takes by car.

The electric, on-demand air taxis can be ordered by customers through smartphone apps in the same way Uber’s road-based taxi alternatives are hailed.

Uber’s planned air fleet includes electric jet-powered vehicles - part helicopter, part drone and part fixed-wing aircraft - running multiple small rotors capable of both vertical take-off and landing and rapid horizontal flight.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Planemakers race for wide-body orders in Asia showdown
Other News 11 June 13:28
Uber loses $1 billion in quarter, hitting forecast, as revenue rises 20%
Other News 31 May 02:31
Aircraft repaired by Iran may fly to Baku, Istanbul and Dubai
Tourism 22 May 15:20
Uber valued at $82 billion in IPO as market jitters, Lyft woes weigh
World 10 May 10:13
Kazakhstan suspends operation of Boeing 737 MAX
Kazakhstan 13 March 13:51
China’s newest carrier begins flight tests (PHOTO)
China 28 December 2018 02:37
Latest
Master plan of Azerbaijan’s Guba city approved
Society 09:24
Syrians banned from visiting public beaches in Turkey
Turkey 09:24
Inauguration ceremony of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev starts in Kazakh capital
Kazakhstan 09:14
Azerbaijan’s natgas exports up by 28%
Oil&Gas 08:24
Japanese PM Abe says looks forward to meeting Chinese President Xi at G20
Other News 08:12
Libyan air forces launch 3 strikes in southern Tripoli
Arab World 07:35
Hostage situation in prison in northwest France resolved
Europe 07:16
US Sells Arms to Saudis to Prevent Russia, China From Filling Void - Shanahan
US 06:40
Thousands block roads in downtown Hong Kong in defiant protest against extradition bill
China 06:10