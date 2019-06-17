League of Arab States supports peaceful transition of power in Sudan

17 June 2019 04:30 (UTC+04:00)

League of Arab States (LAS) Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said Sunday that LAS supported a peaceful transition of power in Sudan, as well as the resolution of the political crisis in the country without external intervention, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Gheit arrived in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, on Sunday, to meet with Transitional Military Council (TMC) leader, Abdel Fattah Burhan; senior members of the Alliance for Freedom and Change, and other political forces to discuss Sudan's peaceful transition to democracy.

"[LAS] Secretary General noted that the resolution of the current situation must be entirely executed by Sudan, within the national framework and without the intervention by external powers," LAS said in a statement.

Gheit also said that LAS was prepared to continue working with the TMC and all the sides involved in the political crisis, as well as international and regional powers interested in establishing security and stability in Sudan, to support the peaceful transition of power in the country.

Earlier on Sunday, the TMC announced that it was ready to form and hand over power to a technocratic government and was interested in setting up fair and democratic elections under the supervision of international monitors.

Months of anti-government protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ousted Sudan president to be sent for trial soon
Other News 15 June 19:47
Distrust between Sudanese parties makes direct talks impossible: U.S. official
Other News 14 June 22:45
U.N. says it confirms 17 deaths in Sudan's Darfur
Other News 14 June 08:42
Sudan's foreign ministry summons British ambassador
Other News 13 June 02:15
Trump administration names veteran diplomat Donald Booth as envoy for Sudan
US 12 June 23:03
Civil disobedience campaign empties streets of Sudan's capital
Other News 10 June 05:19
Latest
Yemen's Houthis launch new attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Arab World 05:22
Trump thanks Netanyahu for naming new settlement in Golan Heights after him
US 03:52
5.5-magnitude quake hits New Zealand
Other News 03:31
Turkey brushes off attempts to influence its foreign policy amid S-400 row with US
Turkey 02:11
Argentine president vows to probe blackout
World 01:30
Mexican police stop trucks transporting 791 migrants
Other News 00:30
UK police make 11 arrests after string of murders shocks London
Europe 16 June 23:35
Pompeo says U.S. does not want war with Iran; pushes for international response
US 16 June 22:57
Israel to attend U.S.-led Palestinian conference
Israel 16 June 22:22