Pemex pipeline on fire after explosion in Central Mexico, two reportedly dead

1 July 2019 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

A Pemex hydrocarbon pipeline exploded in Celaya, a city to the northwest of Mexico City, on Monday; at least two people died as a result of the blast, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The reasons behind the incident remain unknown, and an investigation is underway.

According to the officials, the site where the blast took place is unpopulated.

The explosion occurred at 9:30 am local time.

A civil defence unit and a fire brigade have arrived at the scene of the blast.

The oil pipeline explosion follows another blast which was reported last month that affected a Pemex pipeline in the state of Chiapas, Mexico.

