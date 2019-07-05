PSG sign Herrera until 2024

5 July 2019 02:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday announced the arrival of Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera, signing him through a five-year contract until June 30, 2024, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Paris Saint-Germain is the greatest club in France. It keeps on improving and competes to win every possible title," Herrera told PSG's website after signing his contract.

Herrera's deal with Premier League club Manchester United ended last month. He will wear the No. 21 jersey in the French capital club.

Herrera, 29, came through the ranks at Real Zaragoza, before becoming a professional footballer in 2009.

Herrera played 128 matches in all competitions for his hometown club Athletic Bilbao, scoring 11 goals and dishing out 19 assists.

The twice-capped Spanish international joined Manchester United in 2014. He made 189 appearances for the Red Devils, notching 20 goals and 27 assists.

"I hope to continue to make history with the club. I promise three things: work, professionalism and passion. I also promise to improve my French because I think that the language is very important for the team's communication," Herrera added.

