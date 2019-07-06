Capsized boat in Black Sea had 55 people on board

The pleasure boat that capsized in the Black Sea near the coastal town of Dzhubga late on Friday killing two people had 55 people on board, head of the Tuapse district Anatoly Rusin told TASS on Saturday, Trend reports.

Earlier reports said that it had 43 people on board. According to head of the company that manufactured the vessel, it was built in 2008. The warranty period was six years, and it was to be scrapped after that. The boat was designed to carry 12 people, including the crew, meaning it was overloaded almost five-fold.

"According to the latest data provided by the police, there were 55 people on board, 15 of them were children," Rusin said, adding that there were no foreigners among the passengers.

A criminal case was launched. The vessel’s owner and captain have been detained.

