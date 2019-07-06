China's children theater festival starts in Beijing

"March in the Darkness," a children's musical featuring displaced orphans during Japan's 1937 onslaught on Shanghai, was debuted Saturday in Beijing, marking the opening of the 9th China Children's Theater Festival, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 191 performances in 57 plays will be staged during the festival.

During the festival, an international forum and a summer camp will also be held to boost cooperation of international children's theaters.

Jointly held by China National Theater for Children, the government of Beijing's Dongcheng District and the Chinese Children's Drama Research Association, the festival is scheduled to last for 37 days and expected to attract about 160,000 audiences.

