China's children theater festival starts in Beijing

6 July 2019 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

"March in the Darkness," a children's musical featuring displaced orphans during Japan's 1937 onslaught on Shanghai, was debuted Saturday in Beijing, marking the opening of the 9th China Children's Theater Festival, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 191 performances in 57 plays will be staged during the festival.

During the festival, an international forum and a summer camp will also be held to boost cooperation of international children's theaters.

Jointly held by China National Theater for Children, the government of Beijing's Dongcheng District and the Chinese Children's Drama Research Association, the festival is scheduled to last for 37 days and expected to attract about 160,000 audiences.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Another Azerbaijani trade house to open in China
Business 12:02
China says briefed by U.S. on latest Trump-Kim meeting
China 10:01
OPEC+ decision to extend output cut should at least act as floor under oil price
Oil&Gas 09:48
2 tourists killed while diving in Malaysia's Sabah state
Other News 00:44
Azerbaijan, China sign agreement on rail container traffic
Economy 5 July 20:52
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan-China trade turnover reaches $1.1B in 5 months
Economy 5 July 20:12
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: There is strong class of entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan now
Politics 21:16
President Ilham Aliyev: Our main goal is to restore our territorial integrity
Politics 21:13
Scientists close to solving methane mystery linked to possibility of life on Mars
World 20:59
14 killed in Taliban mortar attack on market in Afghanistan’s Faryab
World 19:32
Capsized boat in Black Sea had 55 people on board
World 19:29
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly interviewed by police over 'Football Leaks' case
World 18:50
Putin and Erdogan have discussed over phone Syrian, Libyan issues
Turkey 18:32
Share of Samsung mobile devices up in Azerbaijani market
ICT 17:51
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 16:41