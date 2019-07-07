Andy Murray and Serena Williams race to winning start at mixed doubles

7 July 2019 01:43 (UTC+04:00)

Serena Williams and Andy Murray are not ready for the exhibition tour just yet, but their smiles and laughter lent Centre Court an old-fashioned carnival atmosphere on Saturday evening as they enjoyed the occasion as much as the result to win their first mixed doubles match together, Trend reports citing The Guardian.

On a day when Fabio Fognini outdid himself by calling for Wimbledon to be bombed (seriously), and two days after Bernard Tomic had to surrender his first-round purse for not trying, it was a joyous counterpoint, a night of nostalgia and the flowering of an historic association that might yet last all the way to the last match of the fortnight – with four more serious examinations to come first.

They next play the 14th seeds, Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo. Asked if her exertions in two disciplines might hinder her chances of winning her 24th singles title and draw alongside Margaret Court at the top of the all-time list, Williams said: “No, I’ll be fine. I play doubles a lot, especially in grand slams. I’m definitely used to all the matches.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Thiem defeats Djokovic in tennis semi-finals, faces Nadal for Roland Garros title
World 8 June 19:29
Roger Federer wins his 100th career title
Other News 2 March 21:30
Tennis competitions underway as part of Baku 2017 (PHOTOS)
Society 15 May 2017 14:39
Table tennis competitions kick off in Baku (PHOTO)
Baku 2015 : EUROGAMES 14 June 2015 08:41
Latest
Man arrested over stabbing of woman and three children in north London
World 01:10
Brazilian singer, songwriter Joao Gilberto dies at age 88
World 00:32
'Massive explosion' at Florida shopping plaza leaves 21 injured
World 00:25
'T-Rex of the Deep' gets discovered by miners in Canada
World 6 July 23:45
London’s Westminster Bridge shut after boat crash
World 6 July 23:38
Migrant rescue boat docks at Italy's Lampedusa port
World 6 July 22:55
Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi Abha Airport
World 6 July 22:28
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends “I am SABAH Graduate” event (PHOTO)
Politics 6 July 22:01
Ilham Aliyev: New apartments, individual houses to be built for over 6,000 IDP families in 2019
Politics 6 July 21:37