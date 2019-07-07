Fuel truck explodes in Urals, three dead

7 July 2019 05:09 (UTC+04:00)

Three people were killed and five injured when a fuel truck exploded in the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals, a spokesperson for the regional interior ministry department, Valery Gorelykh, told TASS on Sunday, Trend reports.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle, which swerved off the road and into a ditch. Upon impact, the vehicle caught fire and exploded. According to preliminary information, three people died and at least five people received injuries and burns of varying degrees," he said.

