Fuel truck explodes in Urals, three dead

Three people were killed and five injured when a fuel truck exploded in the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals, a spokesperson for the regional interior ministry department, Valery Gorelykh, told TASS on Sunday, Trend reports.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle, which swerved off the road and into a ditch. Upon impact, the vehicle caught fire and exploded. According to preliminary information, three people died and at least five people received injuries and burns of varying degrees," he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news