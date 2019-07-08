Dani Alves named Copa America's best player

Brazil captain Dani Alves was named the best player of the 2019 Copa America after his team's 3-1 victory over Peru in the final at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The 36-year-old right-back started in each of Brazil's six matches and scored in the hosts' 5-0 victory over Peru in their final group match on June 22.

Alves is currently without a club, having announced his departure from French champions Paris Saint-Germain last month.

He replaced his former PSG teammate Neymar as Brazil's captain in May after the forward's series of off-field controversies, including a physical attack on a fan that earned him a three-match ban by the French Football Association.

Meanwhile, Brazil goalkeeper Alisson was named the Copa America's best goalkeeper while his teammate Everton and Peru's Paolo Guerrero shared the top scorer honor with three goals each.

