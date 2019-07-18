Putin congratulates Russian Kamaz Master team on Silk Way Rally victory

18 July 2019 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Russian Kamaz Master motorsport team on their victory in the international Silk Way Rally, the message was published on the Kremlin’s official website on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"It is not the first time that representatives of the renowned Kamaz Master team make it to the top position of the podium. And it is very important that this time you have again proved your leadership, displayed your professionalism and mental strength, again exhibited the reliability of Russian equipment and crews’ mastership, gave the audience, numerous motorsport fans, many highlights to remember," the president pointed out.

The ninth Silk Way Rally ended on Tuesday in Chinese county of Dunhuang. Crews of the Russian Kamaz Master occupied top three positions in the trucks’ final standings.

