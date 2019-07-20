At least three killed in S. Germany small plane crash

20 July 2019 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

A small plane crashed and collided against the facade of a hardware store on Saturday in southern German city of Bruchsal, killing at least three, according to the police, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to initial findings by the police, the three victims are passengers on board. Further details were not known at first.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene. The building of the hardware store had been cleared as a precaution.

The cause of the crash is still unclear. Whether there were other injured was initially unknown.

On Thursday evening, another small plane crashed in the Wetterstein mountains close to the German border, killing three people.

