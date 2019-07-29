South Korea says North Korean fishing boat, three crew to be returned

29 July 2019 05:56 (UTC+04:00)

South Korea will release three North Koreans who crossed the maritime border aboard a fishing vessel at the weekend, Seoul’s Unification Ministry said on Monday, Trend reports citing Telegraph.

North Korean fishing boats often breach the inter-Korean maritime frontier or go adrift towards the South.

However, South Korean authorities towed the ship that crossed the border on Saturday because a white towel was tied to its mast in a potential sign that those on board might want to defect, officials said.

The North Koreans on the vessel said during questioning they had gone off course by mistake and wanted to return home.

South Korea notified Pyongyang that the crew members had willingly left a South Korean port for the North and would be returned later on Monday, the ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs said in a statement.

On Sunday, North Korea released a Russian fishing boat and 15 Russian and two South Korean crew members who were held after being accused of violating entry regulations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Capsized boat in Black Sea had 55 people on board
World 6 July 19:29
South Korean divers launch operation to recover missing in Hungary boat accident
Other News 3 June 13:22
150 missing after shipwreck in eastern Congo
World 18 April 16:43
Ship carrying undocumented migrants sinks off Algeria’s coast – reports
Arab World 9 February 23:07
Turkey to buy boats via tender
Turkey 30 July 2018 19:50
Numerous deaths as boat capsizes off Cyprus
Other News 19 July 2018 08:23
Latest
Airbnb host who sub-let council flat to repay £100,000
World 06:09
Pakistan condemns attack on Afghan political leader
World 05:10
Brazil miners kill tribal leader in Amazon land invasion
World 04:50
Dozens of migrants still stuck on vessel in Italy port
World 04:38
Cuban officials attend funeral service for Cardinal Ortega
World 03:59
U.S. gov't details restrictions on fetal tissue research
World 03:56
Yemen's Houthis target with drones Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
World 02:55
4 Syrian soldiers killed in landmine explosions in Sweida province
World 02:45
Trump taps Rep. John Ratcliffe to replace Coats as spy chief
World 01:23