46 killed in days of raining, flooding across Sudan

16 August 2019 05:24 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 46 people were killed in the past days of raining and flooding that hit wide areas in Sudan, official SUNA news agency reported Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Some of them were killed because of the collapse of houses and some because of floods," Sulaiman Abdul Jabbar, acting undersecretary of Sudan's Health Ministry, was quoted as saying.

The rains and floods have affected 9,260 houses in 16 Sudanese states, where 595 houses completely collapsed and 3,317 partially did, Jabbar revealed.

In addition, 127 public utilities, including mosques, schools, health centers and institutions, were affected, he added.

The heavy rains across Sudan have also cut off main roads, including the one linking the northern town of El Obeid with the capital Khartoum.

