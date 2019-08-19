57 migrants rescued off western Libyan coast

19 August 2019 08:50 (UTC+04:00)

Libyan navy spokesman Ayob Qassem on Sunday said that 57 illegal migrants have been rescued off the country's western coast, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"A coast guards patrol received a report and rescued 57 migrants on a wooden boat, including 17 women and 9 children," Qassem told Xinhua.

The migrants were rescued some 40 miles off the coast of Zuwara city, some 120 km west of the capital Tripoli, he added.

The rescued migrants are of African and Arab nationalities, the spokesman said.

The United Nations Higher Commission of Refugees (UNHCR) said on Saturday that Libya "is not a safe port of disembarkation," calling for an end to detention of migrants.

Because of the insecurity and chaos, Libya is a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants wanting to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe, many of whom drown on the way.

Improved weather conditions increase the flows of illegal migrants to Europe, particularly off western Libyan coast.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Eastern Libyan forces damaged civilian airport in western Libya: U.N.
Other News 18 August 04:26
278 migrants rescued off coast of Libya's capital
Other News 17 August 21:17
Libya reopens southern airport closed since 2014
World 17 August 03:55
UN condemns car bomb attack killing 3 staffers in Libya
Other News 11 August 22:03
Another U.N. staffer died due to car bomb in Libyan city of Benghazi: medics
Arab World 11 August 03:21
UN Security Council meeting convened over situation in Libya
World 11 August 01:17
Latest
Malaysian PM urges Britain to 'break with Europe' on palm oil
Other News 09:52
Uzbekistan may start deliveries of textile products to US
Economy 09:46
Turkmenistan provides lending to SMEs
Finance 09:46
Iranian currency rates for Aug. 19
Economy 09:38
Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
Other News 09:23
10 killed in road accident in eastern Uganda
World 08:16
BSTDB president talks about possibility of further issuing manat bonds (Exclusive)
Finance 08:00
Death toll climbs to 4 in Honduran football fans clash
World 07:36
28 arrested in football match riot in Prague
World 07:00