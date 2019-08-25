Family stayed in Syrian town during offensive as rebels ousted

25 August 2019 05:24 (UTC+04:00)

Russia-backed Syrian forces found Abu Abdo and family this week in Khan Sheikhoun, a town which almost all other residents had fled during shelling in an offensive to take the area from rebel fighters, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“The last month was very bad. We couldn’t stand by the door because of the shelling ... We couldn’t go anywhere,” 55-year-old Abu Abdo told Reuters.

He said his was one of only around three families that stayed in the town through the offensive while all other civilians fled north, away from the shelling.

“When the army came they opened the door of the house and entered, thinking no one was here. But when they saw us they were very respectful and asked us what we needed,” he said from his house which had a couple of shell holes in the walls.

Khan Sheikhoun was one of the towns lost early in the eight-year-old war to rebels opposed to the rule of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. On Friday the Syrian army said it had taken it back, along with a handful of other settlements.

“The fighters ran away a day before the army entered. There was a huge number of fighters here,” Abu Abdo said, referring to the rebels.

A renewed push by Syrian government and Russian forces to take the area has seen heavy strikes and advances this week in the south of Idlib province and nearby Hama, prompting a civilian exodus.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the campaign since late April and more than 500,000 people have been displaced, the United Nations said.

“The operation (to take Khan Sheikhoun) was difficult. The rebels were holed up for a month under heavy, continuous bombardment. Which caused them to withdraw to the north,” a military official said.

Scattered around the town were signs with white writing on black backgrounds reading: “There is no other god but God”, “Singing is forbidden”, and “Syria is the land of jihad and guarding the borders.”

A Reuters team traveled to Khan Sheikhoun up a newly opened and de-mined part of the main south-north highway which once connected the capital Damascus to Aleppo. The sound of planes and distant explosions could still be heard in the large town in south Idlib province, heavily damaged by repeated aerial campaigns.

Khan Sheikhoun made headlines in 2017. Nearly 100 people died when the town was bombed with sarin poison gas. One of the deadliest chemical weapons attacks of the war, it prompted a U.S. missile strike against a Syrian air base.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Syrian army takes towns in northwest that rebels held for years
Arab World 23 August 21:18
Erdogan tells Putin that Syrian army offensive causing humanitarian crisis
Other News 23 August 15:57
3 more civilians killed in NW Syria fighting: UN
World 22 August 05:30
Turkey, US discussing joint patrolling of safe zone in northern Syria
World 22 August 03:00
Bomb blast destroys hospital building in northeastern Syria
Arab World 20 August 08:49
Saudi-led coalition strikes military targets in Houthi-controlled Sanaa
Arab World 20 August 00:56
Latest
Trade deals and reform of WTO are better than trade wars -- EU's Tusk
World 04:15
North Korean leader Kim oversaw test of 'super-large multiple rocket launcher': KCNA
World 03:59
Israel strikes at Iranian forces in Syria to foil attack: military
World 03:01
G7 summit will focus on security, trade tensions, inequalities and climate: Macron
World 02:13
German legend Boll edges Lee Sang-su to reach semis at ITTF Czech Open
World 01:58
Turkey launches new military operation in northern Iraq against PKK
World 00:53
Boris Johnson says Britain risks being drawn into global trade war amid US-China escalation
World 00:51
Ethiopia's opposition parties criticize election law changes
World 24 August 23:49
Brazilian states ask for military help as Amazon fires rage
World 24 August 23:42