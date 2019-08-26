Three people injured in bomb blast near Pakistani consulate in Afghanistan

26 August 2019 03:31 (UTC+04:00)

Three people were injured on Sunday as a result of a bomb blast outside the Pakistani Consulate General in Afghanistan's Jalalabad, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Mohammad Faisal, said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"[An] IED exploded outside holding area of our Consulate General in Jalalabad. All Pakistani staff are safe. One policeman and two applicants are reportedly wounded. We are in contact with Afghan authorities to ensure strengthened security for Consulate General’s premises and personnel," Faisal tweeted.

The Geo TV broadcaster reported on Sunday that four people had been injured in the blast outside the mission.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Militants kill 2 civilians in N. Afghanistan
Other News 25 August 13:24
Security forces kill 2 Taliban mine makers in N. Afghanistan
Other News 25 August 10:34
2 killed in terrorist attack on check post in NW Pakistan
World 24 August 22:27
Uzbekistan plans to supply two KamAZ truck models to Afghanistan
Economy 23 August 13:10
Russian company to assemble equipment in Uzbekistan for export to Central Asia
Economy 22 August 16:15
2 policemen killed, 1 injured in firing in Pakistan's Islamabad
World 22 August 04:36
Latest
G7 nations close to agreement on tackling Amazon fires: Macron
World 04:29
5.3-magnitude quake hits 28 km NW of Guapi, Colombia
Other News 02:47
Israel Defence Forces says 3 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza, intercepts 2
Israel 01:56
Coalition destroys missiles fired by Houthis at Saudi Arabia: spokesman
Arab World 01:19
Warplanes dump water on Amazon as Brazil military begins fighting fires
World 00:14
Sudan's sovereign council declares state of emergency in Port Sudan
Other News 25 August 23:32
G7 countries want diplomatic solution to issue of Iran's nuclear programme - Merkel
Iran 25 August 22:07
Protest chaos grips Hong Kong with tear gas, water cannon and pouring rain
China 25 August 21:21
Iran says it will not negotiate missile work, wants to export more oil
Politics 25 August 20:58