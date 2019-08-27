3 Hashd Shaabi members killed in IS attack in central Iraq

At least three Hashd Shaabi paramilitary members were killed Monday in an attack on their position by Islamic State (IS) militants in the central province of Salahudin, a provincial security source said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The attack took place in the evening when the extremist militants attacked an outpost manned by Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, which is affiliated with Hashd Shaabi units near the town of Yathrib, some 100 km north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, Mohammed al-Bazi from the provincial police told Xinhua.

A joint force from the Iraqi army, police and Hashd Shaabi arrived at the area and carried out a search campaign looking for the attackers who fled the scene, al-Bazi said.

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, or League of People of Righteousness, is part of Hashd Shaabi brigades.

The security situation in Iraq was dramatically improved after Iraqi security forces fully defeated the extremist IS militants across the country late in 2017.

IS remnants, however, have since melted in urban areas or resorted to deserts and rugged areas as safe havens, carrying out frequent hit-and-run attacks against security forces and civilians.

