6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Aomori Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

29 August 2019 07:22 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 struck off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture, the northernmost prefecture on Japan's main island Honshu, the weather agency here said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which has not resulted in a tsunami warning being issued, occurred at 8:46 a.m. local time and was centered off the coast of Aomori Prefecture in northern Japan, with its epicenter located at a latitude of 41.0 degrees north and longitude of 143.1 degrees east.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, the agency also said.

The earthquake logged 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7 in some areas of Aomori Prefecture, the JMA said, as well as in the prefectures of Hokkaido and Iwate.

There have been no reports so far of major damage or injuries as a result of the offshore quake, and no tsunami warning has been issued by the JMA.

Japan's nuclear watchdog has not reported any abnormalities at any nuclear power stations in the affected regions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Record rains in southern Japan cause floods, kill two
Other News 28 August 13:52
South Korea summons Japan ambassador as export trade curbs take effect
Other News 28 August 10:20
6.6-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands -- USGS
Other News 28 August 08:23
U.S. State Department OKs missile sale to Japan worth $3.3 billion
US 28 August 06:33
Japan minister, meeting Iranian counterpart, urges Iran to abide by nuclear deal
Iran 27 August 17:48
Meeting Iran counterpart, Japan Foreign Minister says he hopes to reduce Mid-East tension
Iran 27 August 14:30
Latest
Erdogan vows US cannot prevent creation of buffer zone in Syria
Turkey 08:21
World Bank forecasts economic growth in Georgia (Exclusive)
Economy 08:00
Mexican nightclub fire attack kills at least 26, injures 11
Other News 06:54
Google Play Store detects malware in Android App with 100 million downloads
World 06:20
Turkey says purchase of Russia’s Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets possible
Turkey 05:21
Argentina asks IMF to reconsider debt payment terms amid economic instability
World 04:23
Saudi-led coalition warplanes launch multiple airstrikes on Yemen's Sanaa airport
Arab World 03:10
Florida declares state of emergency as hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen
World 02:14
Iran's Rouhani calls for unity to overcome U.S. 'economic war'
Iran 00:57