A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off Oregon coast on Thursday, with the epicenter located at about 284 km northwest of Bandon, in Coos County, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported, Trend reports.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue a tsunami warning for the area hit by the tremor, which was detected with a depth of 5.4 km.

