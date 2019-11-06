Papa John's new CEO shakes up top management

Papa John’s International Inc said on Wednesday its finance head would leave the company next year amid a raft of top level changes as new Chief Executive Officer Rob Lynch tries to turn around the pizza chain, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The company has begun search for a replacement for Chief Financial Officer Joe Smith and said it has hired Max Wetzel, a former top executive at PPG Industries as chief commercial and marketing officer.

Separately, Papa John’s reported a surprise rise of 1% in its third-quarter comparable sales in North America, compared to analysts’ average expectation of a 0.70% fall, according IBES data from Refintiv.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news