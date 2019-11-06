Papa John's new CEO shakes up top management

6 November 2019 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Papa John’s International Inc said on Wednesday its finance head would leave the company next year amid a raft of top level changes as new Chief Executive Officer Rob Lynch tries to turn around the pizza chain, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The company has begun search for a replacement for Chief Financial Officer Joe Smith and said it has hired Max Wetzel, a former top executive at PPG Industries as chief commercial and marketing officer.

Separately, Papa John’s reported a surprise rise of 1% in its third-quarter comparable sales in North America, compared to analysts’ average expectation of a 0.70% fall, according IBES data from Refintiv.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues protest note to Russia
Politics 18:03
Iran-Turkey Commercial Council: Trade between countries is normal
Business 17:58
IMF cuts euro zone growth forecasts, as Germany slows and Italy stalls
Europe 17:39
IMF: UAE GDP growth seen at 2.5% next year
Arab World 17:36
Brazil’s OPEC membership can reduce int’l investors’ interest
Oil&Gas 17:35
Azerbaijani, Turkish lawyers sign petition against resolution of US House of Representatives on so-called “Armenian genocide”
Politics 17:35
Latest
Iranian MP: Miracle must occur for oil revenues to be separated from budget
Oil&Gas 18:07
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues protest note to Russia
Politics 18:03
Iranian exports grown 17% this year
Business 18:00
Production of Iran's door and UPVC window profiles decrease
Business 18:00
Iran-Turkey Commercial Council: Trade between countries is normal
Business 17:58
Foreign contractor might invest in Iran's Chabahar airport
Business 17:46
SOCAR discloses cost of oil production
Oil&Gas 17:46
Criminal punishment for violation of rules of stay abolished in Uzbekistan
Tourism 17:41
IMF cuts euro zone growth forecasts, as Germany slows and Italy stalls
Europe 17:39