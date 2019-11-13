5.5 earthquake strikes off Guatemala’s shore

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Guatemala, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The quake occurred at 16:28 GMT at a depth of 60 kilometres and was measured as magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale by the USGS and 5.4 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake had its epicentre 32 kilometres off the coast of Puerto San José, the USGS reported.

There is no information about victims or damages caused by the earthquake.

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources of El Salvador reported a 5.9 magnitude earthquake, saying that the tremors occurred 99 kilometres west of Barra de Santiago beach.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news