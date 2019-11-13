5.5 earthquake strikes off Guatemala’s shore

13 November 2019 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Guatemala, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The quake occurred at 16:28 GMT at a depth of 60 kilometres and was measured as magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale by the USGS and 5.4 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake had its epicentre 32 kilometres off the coast of Puerto San José, the USGS reported.

There is no information about victims or damages caused by the earthquake.

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources of El Salvador reported a 5.9 magnitude earthquake, saying that the tremors occurred 99 kilometres west of Barra de Santiago beach.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
5.4-magnitude quake hits southern France, 4 injured
Europe 11 November 19:12
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Iran in connection with earthquake
Politics 8 November 21:55
Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude rocks Vanuatu
World 6 November 06:05
5.0-magnitude earthquake hits northwest China: CENC
China 27 October 10:49
5.4-magnitude quake hits 8km ESE of Attu Station, Alaska
World 27 October 05:37
6.5-magnitude quake hits North of Ascension Island
World 24 October 01:36
Latest
US to keep control over oil fields in Syria
US 22:32
Azerbaijani minister talks on rules for obtaining unemployment insurance
Society 21:10
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends International Gala marking 30th anniversary of International Paralympic Committee (PHOTO)
Politics 21:04
Turkmenistan discussing prospects for cooperation with Germany's Deutsche Bank AG
Business 20:53
Special rep of UN Sec-Gen arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:52
Azerbaijan determines income and expenditure of Unemployment Insurance Fund’s budget for 2020
Society 20:47
Azerbaijani president receives Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations (PHOTO)
Politics 20:41
Minister: Azerbaijan's Unemployment Insurance Fund’s budget forecasted at over $75M
Economy 20:27
UAE investments in Azerbaijani economy exceed $2B
Business 20:20