Three people killed in anti-government protests in Iraqi southern city - reports

24 November 2019 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Three people were killed as a result of protests in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah, amid ongoing anti-government demonstrations throughout the country, media reported, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the Al Arabiya news outlet, police forces used firearms to disperse protesters.

On Saturday, US Vice President Mike Pence arrived unexpectedly in Iraq and discussed the situation with the Middle Eastern country's Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi Muntafiki.

Nationwide protests are sweeping across Iraq. People demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption.

As of now, the death toll from the protests has exceeded 300, with about 15,000 others being injured. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood before trial for excessive use of force against protesters.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hong Kong police chief urges protesters to leave university campus
Other News 02:29
Pence visits U.S. troops in Iraq, holds call with prime minister
Arab World 23 November 18:22
Three dead after Colombia protests, as country wakes to transport problems
Other News 22 November 23:59
Official: Iraq alone can buy all of Iran's surplus gasoline
Oil&Gas 22 November 20:02
Cargo movement from Iraq via Turkish ports in October 2019 exceeds 5M tons
Turkey 22 November 15:35
Colombian protests end with tear gas, curfew in city of Cali
Other News 22 November 06:20
Latest
Kazakhstan's national oil company increases gas extraction
Oil&Gas 17:04
Amount of transit cargo via Iran's Bashmaq customs up
Business 16:08
Iranian steel company significantly increases daily output
Business 15:58
Iran's exports of milk, dairy products up by several times
Business 15:12
Plane crashes in urban area of DR Congo killing 18
Other News 14:34
Number of ATMs to increase in Turkmenistan rural areas
Business 13:44
Volume of Azerbaijan's nitrogen fertilizer exports disclosed
Business 13:40
Large iron ore deposits discovered in Turkmenistan's west
Business 12:51
Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov. 18-22
Oil&Gas 12:14