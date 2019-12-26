2 die of swine flu in Iraq

Two people died of swine flu, also known as influenza A/H1N1, and eight cases others were confirmed infected in Iraq's central province of Salahudin, a medical source said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The two deaths are from one family in the village of al-Shakra near the city of Shirqat, some 280 km north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, Abdullah Ammash, a doctor from the city's main hospital, told Xinhua.

"Eight suspected cases of swine flu were officially registered in the same village and were transferring to Shirqat Hospital, where they were confirmed infected with the virus after laboratory tests," Ammash said.

He also called on the Salahudin's Health Directorate and the Iraqi ministry of health to send medical assistance to control the virus before conditions get worse.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Education in Salahudin province announced in a statement the suspension of all schools in the village and neighboring villages until further notice.

