UN chief says youth "greatest source" of hope in New Year message

31 December 2019 21:44 (UTC+04:00)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that as the world enters 2020 with "uncertainty and insecurity all around," the world's young people are the "greatest source" of hope, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In his video message for the new year, the UN chief said climate change is not only a long-term problem but a clear and present danger, and "we cannot afford to be the generation that fiddled while the planet burned."

"But there is also hope," he said, adding that his New Year message is to the "greatest source of that hope, the world's young people."

Paying tribute to the power of youth around the planet, Guterres said that from climate action to gender equality to social justice and human rights, young generation is on the frontlines and in the headlines.

Noting that young people are "rightly demanding a role in shaping the future," the secretary-general added that "the United Nations stands with you - and belongs to you."

He also said the world needs young people to keep speaking out and keeping up the pressure, in a year in which the UN marks its 75th anniversary of founding.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region talks work done this year
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 December 15:03
Turkmenistan attends UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid
Turkmenistan 27 December 14:37
Uzbekistan introduces visa-free regime for UN passports holders
Business 25 December 11:36
2.6 mln people in Central African Republic need humanitarian aid in 2020
Europe 25 December 08:47
UN urges Kenya to diversify food production
Other News 23 December 23:24
DR Congo most displacement-affected country in Africa: UN
Other News 22 December 04:01
Latest
Additional forces being sent to U.S. embassy in Baghdad: Pentagon chief
US 21:01
Trump blames Iran for demonstrators storming U.S. Embassy in Baghdad
US 20:26
Indian Finance Minister unveils $1.43 trillion infrastructure investment plan
World 19:21
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
Politics 18:32
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
Politics 18:19
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva organizes another charity action (PHOTO)
Politics 18:13
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends traditional New Year party for children arranged by Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 18:04
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year
Politics 17:56
Election results annulled in one of Azerbaijani municipalities
Politics 17:51