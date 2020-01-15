Akon announces Dakar approval of green energy ‘Akon City’ in Senegal

15 January 2020 08:23 (UTC+04:00)

American singer of Senegalese descent, Akon, announced on Monday finalizing an agreement to build a futuristic 'Akon City' near Senegal’s capital of Dakar. The project has been officially authorized by Senegal’s state-owned SAPCO tourism company, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

“Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future,” the artist stated on his social-media channels.

Akon City, planned to be a five-minute ride from Dakar, will be built as a global ecotourism destination that would “campaign for the environment” on some 2000 acres of land.

The city, which will reportedly run entirely on renewable energy sources through the project of 'Akon Lighting Africa', is expected to be a 'crypto-city', in which residents will only use a cryptocurrency to be known as AKoin.

“Beyond his status as an artist, it is Akon the investor, who believes in Africa, Senegal's tourism ministry said in a statement, according to The Jakarta Post.

