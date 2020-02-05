Oil prices climb as OPEC, allies weigh output cuts to cushion coronavirus impact

5 February 2020 06:23 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, reversing out of a 1% slump in the previous session, boosted by producers weighing further output cuts to counter a potential squeeze on global oil demand resulting from China’s fast-spreading coronavirus, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 were up 44 cents, or 0.8%, to $54.40 a barrel by 0127 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were up 42 cents or 0.9% to $50.03 a barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, weighed the impact on global oil demand, and economic growth, of the coronavirus outbreak at a meeting on Tuesday, hearing from China’s envoy to the United Nations in Vienna.

Producers are weighing further output cuts and moving a planned policy meeting to February rather than March.

“At these prices, commodity producers will soon begin to cut back on production and investment,” Moody’s Analytics said in a note on Wednesday. “Given the economic damage caused (by the virus) prospects are poor that prices will recover soon.”

China, the world’s biggest crude oil importer, has been the main driver of global energy demand growth in recent years.

Fears of a virus-related slump in global demand have flipped the oil market into contango this week - a structure in which longer-dated oil futures trade at a premium that encourages traders to keep crude in storage for more profitable resale in the future, potentially indicating months of surplus.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 3
Oil&Gas 4 February 10:41
Iranian minister: Coronavirus affects oil market
Oil&Gas 3 February 20:55
Weekly prices on Azerbaijan's oil for Jan. 27-31
Oil&Gas 3 February 11:03
Coronavirus to have more effect on oil market than previous ones
Oil&Gas 2 February 08:12
Oil climbs as WHO declares emergency, says it 'opposes' travel, trade restrictions
Oil&Gas 31 January 13:04
Coronavirus to have more effect on oil market than previous ones
Oil&Gas 30 January 13:03
Latest
Ford shares dive after carmaker posts fourth-quarter loss, disappointing 2020 outlook
US 05:41
American, United suspending U.S. flights to and from Hong Kong through February 20
US 04:58
Venezuela's inflation tumbles to 9,586% in 2019: central bank
Other News 04:24
Macy's to close 125 stores, cut more than 2,000 jobs
US 03:14
Nike warns of financial impact from coronavirus outbreak
US 02:26
Bloomberg to double TV spending, expand staff after Democrats' Iowa caucus chaos
US 01:28
Intercontinental Exchange offers to buy eBay
US 00:41
Joint peace efforts damaged by attack on Turkish army in Syria - Erdogan says
Turkey 4 February 23:43
China virus claims second life off mainland, Macau casinos told to close
China 4 February 22:49