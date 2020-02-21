Turkish Armed Forces won’t leave Syria’s Idlib district - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish Armed Forces won’t leave Syria’s Idlib district, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media Feb. 21.

Erdogan noted that he will discuss the Idlib issue in a phone talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 21.

On Feb. 19, Erdogan announced the possibility of starting a military operation in Idlib.

Turkey won’t leave Idlib to the Syrian regime and its supporters, the Turkish president noted.

On Feb. 12, Erdogan said that the Turkish Armed Forces will launch a strike at the Syrian regime forces in case of repeated provocation by the Syrian government.

Erdogan noted that Turkey doesn’t intend to turn a blind eye to the provocations of the Syrian regime, adding that Turkey will do everything in order to force the Syrian regime to comply with the Sochi agreement.

The Turkish president said that 15 Turkish soldiers were killed and 45 were injured in Idlib district.

Earlier, Erdogan said that Turkey decently responded to Syria’s shelling a convoy of the Turkish military.

On Feb. 10, the Turkish army fired at 115 targets of the Syrian Armed Forces after Turkey’s observation post was shelled and five Turkish soldiers were killed in the shelling.

As many as 101 Syrian soldiers were killed.

Three tanks, two artillery mortar strongholds were destroyed and one helicopter was shot down.

The Sochi agreement was concluded on Sept. 17, 2018 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the agreement, the ceasefire in the Idlib district would be preserved, with the withdrawal of heavy arms and radicals from the region.

