Turkey significantly increases export to other Turkic-Speaking countries

Turkey's export to Turkic-Speaking countries increased by 28 percent in January 2020, amounting to $365.6 million compared to January 2019, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In January 2020, Turkey’s export to Turkic-Speaking countries amounted to 2.5 percent of country’s total export during the reporting month.

Turkey’s import from Turkic-speaking countries dropped by 6.9 percent in January 2020, and amounted to $302.5 million compared to January 2019.

During the reporting month, import of Turkey from Turkic-Speaking countries amounted to 1.6 percent of country’s total import.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover in Jan. 2020 amounted to $33.9 billion.

In Jan. 2020, Turkey's export increased by 6.4 percent compared to Jan. 2019 and amounted to $14.8 billion.

Turkey's import increased by 18.8 percent in Jan. 2020 compared to Jan. 2019, amounting to $19.2 billion.

