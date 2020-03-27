Turkey's exports of steel to Kazakhstan up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey’s export of steel to Kazakhstan from January through February 2020 made up $2.4 million which is 5.2 percent more compared to the same period of 2019, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend on March 18.

Turkey’s export of steel to Kazakhstan in February 2020 increased to $1.5 million, which is 7.7 percent more compared to February 2019, the ministry noted.

From January through February 2020, export of steel from Turkey to world markets dropped by 9.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $2.1 billion.

Turkey’s steel export amounted to 7.4 percent of the country’s total export in January through February 2020.

In February 2020, Turkey’s export of steel to world markets amounted to $1 billion, which is 15 percent less compared to the same month of 2019.

Turkey’s steel export in February 2020 made up 6.9 percent of the country’s total export.

From February 2019 through February 2020, Turkey exported steel worth $13.6 billion.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in January 2020 exceeded $33.9 billion.

In January 2020, Turkey's total export exceeded $14.7 billion, which is increase by 6.4 percent compared to January 2019.

Turkey's total import increased by 18.8 percent in January 2020 compared to the same month of 2019 and exceeded $19.2 billion.

