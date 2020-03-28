Brunei reports first coronavirus death
Brunei reported its first coronavirus death on Saturday, that of a 64-year-old man, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Brunei has reported 115 cases of the virus so far, some of which were linked to a religious gathering in Malaysia that authorities said had been attended by about 16,000 people.
The man who died had not attended the gathering but had a history of travel to Malaysia and Cambodia.
Latest
Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry increases number of tents at border reception and sorting points (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Regular bus services may be suspended in Azerbaijan’s capital in case of non-compliance with quarantine