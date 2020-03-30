Somali army kills 142 al-Shabab militants during operation
Somali National Army said on Sunday that 142 al-Shabab militants had been killed, 29 injured and 18 arrested during an on-going operation in Janale town in southern Somalia, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Osman Shabel, a commander from Somalia National Army, said that troops recaptured Janale town from the al-Qaeda linked militants in two weeks ago.
He said there were no casualties from Somali National Army while troops facilitate displaced families to return home and gave them food rations.
