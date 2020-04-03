Confirmed coronavirus cases top 1 million globally
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed the 1 million threshold Thursday as the pandemic swept across the globe, Trend reports citing TPM.
Johns Hopkins University’s website showed the milestone was hit Thursday afternoon. The count represents confirmed cases, but the true numbers are believed to be much higher.
Nearly 51,500 people have died from the virus.
The United States accounts for about 236,000 of the confirmed cases — more than any other country, according to the tally.
The milestone came on the same day that figures showed more than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week in the latest indication that the pandemic is ravaging global economies.
