Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 189,000 in past day - WHO

More than 189,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on June 28, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 9.84 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on June 28, as many as 9,843,073 novel coronavirus cases and 495,760 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 189,077 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,612.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 4,933,972. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 117,178 and the number of deaths - by 3,169 and reached 241,931.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,656,437 and the number of fatalities is 196,541. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 16,586 and the number of deaths - by 352.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,024,222 cases and 23,449 fatalities as of June 28. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 17,943 and the number of deaths - by 485.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (2,452,048), Brazil (1,274,974), Russia (634,437), India (528,859), the United Kingdom (310,254), Peru (272,364), Chile (267,766), Spain (248,469), Italy (240,136), and Iran (220,180).