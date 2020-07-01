Sudanese rebel movement extends cease-fire for 7 months

A major Sudanese rebel movement on Wednesday declared extension of a unilateral cease-fire for seven months, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The cessation of hostilities includes all areas under the control of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM)/northern sector," said Abdel-Aziz Al-Hilu, Chairman of the SPLM/northern sector, in a statement.

"The cease-fire will be effective as of July 1, 2020 and lasts until January 31, 2021," he said.

Al-Hilu instructed all units of the SPLM/northern sector to observe and respect this declaration and to refrain from any hostile acts.

"The move comes as a gesture of good will towards the peaceful settlement for the conflict in Sudan and to avail the opportunity for the success of the ongoing peace talks," Al-Hilu said.

The SPLM/northern sector is fighting the government at South Kordofan, while another faction of the SPLM/northern sector, led by Malik Agar, is fighting the government in Blue Nile area.

Peace talks between the Sudanese government and armed groups from Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions have been held in South Sudan's capital of Juba since October last year.