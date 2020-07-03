UN chief saddened by enormous loss of life in Myanmar landslide

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was deeply saddened by the reported death of dozens of people following a large landslide on Thursday in Myanmar, said his spokesman, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The secretary-general expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of Myanmar. He reiterated the readiness of the United Nations to contribute to ongoing efforts to address the needs of the affected population, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

The massive jade mine landslide, caused by monsoon rains, in the town of Hpakant in Myanmar's northernmost Kachin State has led to 146 people dead and 31 others injured, said Myanmar's Information Ministry.