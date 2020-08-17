Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 267,000 in past day - WHO

More than 267,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on August 16, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 21.29 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on August 16, as many as 21,294,845 novel coronavirus cases and 761,779 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 267,291 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,985.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 11,420,860. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 149,645 and the number of deaths - by 3,843 and reached 414,326.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,745,649 and the number of fatalities is 214,092. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 19,888 and the number of deaths - by 410.

Southeast Asia has 3,040,168 cases and 59,875 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 69,064 and the number of deaths - by 1,031.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (5,258,565), Brazil (3,275,520), India (2,589,682), Russia (922,853), South Africa (583,653), Peru (516,296), Mexico (511,369), Colombia (445,111), Chile (383,902), and Spain (342,813).