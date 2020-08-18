Australia's Victoria reports lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in a month

Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in a month on Tuesday, stoking hopes that a second wave of infection in the state is easing, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The state recorded 17 deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a day after recording its deadliest day of the pandemic with 25 casualties. It reported 222 cases compared with 282 on Monday.

Australia’s biggest biotech company CSL Ltd, meanwhile, said it was in talks with AstraZeneca to determine if the potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the British drugmaker could be manufactured locally.

“We are assessing the viability of options ranging from the fill and finish of bulk product imported to Australia through to manufacture of the vaccine candidate under licence,” a company spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

The government on Sunday said it was close to striking a deal that would permit the production of a vaccine in Australia, likely in 2021.