Facebook launches dating service in Europe

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is launching its dating service in 32 European countries after the rollout was delayed earlier this year due to regulatory concerns, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The social media company had postponed the rollout of Facebook Dating in Europe in February after concerns were raised by Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), the main regulator in the European Union for a number of the world’s biggest technology firms including Facebook.

The DPC had said it was told about the Feb. 13 launch date on Feb. 3 and was very concerned about being given such short notice.

It also said it was not given documentation regarding data protection impact assessments or decision-making processes that had been undertaken by Facebook.

Facebook Dating, a dedicated, opt-in space within the Facebook app, was launched in the United States in September last year. It is currently available in 20 other countries.