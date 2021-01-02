More than 470,000 COVID-19 cases recorded globally in past 24 hours, WHO reports
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has surpassed 81.94 million, rising by more than 470,000 in the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing TASS.
The World Health Organization (WHO) data also shows that the number of fatalities rose by more than 9,900 to exceed 1.8 million globally.
The WHO statistics only take into account the officially confirmed cases of infection and deaths provided by countries.
