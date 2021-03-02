UN chief asks for generous donations for Yemen humanitarian operations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday asked for generous donations for humanitarian operations in war-torn Yemen, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Some 3.85 billion U.S. dollars is needed for 2021 to support 16 million Yemenis who are on the brink of catastrophe, he told a high-level pledging event for Yemen.

"This is not the moment to step back from Yemen. ... I implore all donors to fund our appeal generously to stop famine engulfing the country. Every dollar counts."

Donations will make an enormous and concrete difference. In many cases, the difference between life and death, he said. "The assistance you pledge today will not only prevent the spread of famine and save lives. It will help create the conditions for lasting peace."

The United Nations and its partners across Yemen are ready to scale up aid operations. Delivering aid in Yemen is challenging. But humanitarian workers are up to the challenge, said Guterres.

Throughout 2020, UN agencies and partners helped more than 10 million people each month, working in every one of Yemen's 333 districts, he noted.

The UN chief urged all parties to heed the requirements of international humanitarian law to facilitate rapid, unimpeded humanitarian access.