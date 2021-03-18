Peru prepares for possible third wave of COVID-19, says president

The Peruvian government is preparing for a possible third wave of infections of COVID-19, President Francisco Sagasti said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Officials want to anticipate a third wave of COVID-19 cases because "there is a third wave throughout the world," Sagasti said in an interview with local radio station Radio Uno Tacna.

"We are in the middle ... between the second and a possible third wave, in the sense that we are not seeing uniformly across the country a significant increase in test positivity," he said.

In fact, several regions of the country have been seeing a slight slowdown in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, according to health authorities.