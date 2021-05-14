More than 745,000 COVID-19 infections detected worldwide over past 24 hours - WHO

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection worldwide has surpassed 160 mln, increasing by more than 745,000 over the past 24 hours. According to the data of the World Health Organization (WHO) published on Thursday, the number of fatalities has increased by more than 13,200, surpassing 3.32 mln, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 16:42 Moscow time on May 13, the WHO received reports of 160,074,267 infections and 3,325,260 fatalities. The number of infections over 24 hours has increased by 745,256 while the fatalities rose by 13,262.

The WHO statistics takes into account only officially confirmed data on incidence and fatalities submitted by the states.

Over 50% of the infections reported to the WHO during the past 24 hours were in Southeast Asia (385,767) which also includes India, followed by North and South America (184,143), with Europe (117,279) in the third place.

According to the WHO, the majority of the infections were recorded in the US - 32,461,049, followed by India (23,703,665), Brazil (15,282,705), France (5,728,256), Turkey (5,072,462), Russia (4,905,059), the UK (4,441,979), Italy (4,131,078), Spain (3,592,751), Germany (3,565,704), Argentina (3,191,097) and Colombia (3,031,726). The highest number of fatalities was recorded in the US - 577,510, followed by Brazil (425,540), India (258,317), Mexico (219,323), the UK (127,640), Italy (123,544), Russia (114,331), France (106,335), Germany (85,658), Spain (79,208), Colombia (78,771) and Iran (75,934).