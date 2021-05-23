Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that in a battle between fiat and cryptocurrencies, his support is with crypto, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"The true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter," he said on Twitter in reply to a user who asked him what his thoughts were about people who were angry at him because of crypto.

Musk has previously compared bitcoin to fiat money and often tweets about cryptocurrencies that have sent values for bitcoin and the meme digital currency dogecoin up and down.