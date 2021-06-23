Tokyo 2020 bans alcoholic beverages at venues
Alcoholic beverages will be banned at the Olympics, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Wednesday, adding that the decision was made in the interest of removing the public's concern over a "safe and secure" Games, Trend reports citing Reuters.
In a news conference, Hashimoto said Games sponsor Asahi Breweries had agreed with the organisers' decision.
