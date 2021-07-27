Severe floods hammer Costa Rica, two dead
Relentless rainfall in the Caribbean region caused at least two deaths amid severe flooding and major infrastructure damage in northern and eastern Costa Rica, authorities said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Two people were killed and another two were missing, according to the Red Cross in Costa Rica. Some 3,000 people were forced to seek refuge from the extreme weather into emergency shelters, authorities said.
Nearly a quarter of Costa Rica is under a "red alert" declared by the National Emergency Commission (CNE) for flooding and landslides, including the northern municipalities of San Carlos, Upala, Guatuso and the Caribbean zones of Limón, Matina, Talamanca, Sarapiquí and Turrialba.
