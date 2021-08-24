G7 leaders plan to pledge unity on Taliban recognition, sanctions

Leaders of the G7 advanced economies are expected to pledge unity on whether or not to officially recognize or sanction the Taliban when they meet virtually to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday, according to two diplomatic sources, Trend reports citing Reuters.

U.S. allies are still smarting from Washington's delays in outreach after Kabul fell on Aug. 15, and foreign diplomats in Washington said cooperation will be a key theme of the call.

"The G7 leaders will agree to coordinate on if or when to recognize the Taliban," said one European diplomat. "And they will commit to continue to work closely together."